Bettendorf man pleads not guilty to improperly touching child

A Bettendorf man charged with improperly touching a child pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Wednesday in Scott County court.
John Richard Reyes Sr., 74, was arrested on June 4 and charged with two counts of indecent contact with a child.
Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles, Reyes admitted he improperly touched a 9-year-old girl.
The incidents occurred between March 8 and March 31.
Emily Andersen
