Bettendorf man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting a child

A Bettendorf man pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a child under age 12.
Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, was arrested on April 22 on three charges of second-degree sexual abuse.
He pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed May 3.
Draese reportedly admitted to sexually abusing the victim more than three times between January 2018 and August 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today