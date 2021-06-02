 Skip to main content
Bettendorf man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting a child
A Bettendorf man pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a child under age 12.

Wyatt Storm Draese, 18, was arrested on April 22 on three charges of second-degree sexual abuse. 

He pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed May 3. 

Draese reportedly admitted to sexually abusing the victim more than three times between January 2018 and August 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Wyatt Draese.jpg

Wyatt Draese
