Bettendorf man sentenced to 30 months probation in Rock Island court for attempted child abduction

Jason M. Rottman, 42, was arrested in October for trying to convince two children who were playing outside in Rock Island to get into his car.

Bre Daniels and Zach Cochuyt are the parents of the children. In a number of social media posts they said the children were playing in the front yard of their house when Rottman pulled up across the street and tried to lure the children into a gold SUV. They said Rottman "started to run after them."