 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf man sentenced to 30 months probation in Rock Island court for attempted child abduction
0 Comments
topical

Bettendorf man sentenced to 30 months probation in Rock Island court for attempted child abduction

  • 0

A Bettendorf man was sentenced to 30 months of probation Monday for attempted child abduction. 

Jason M. Rottman, 42, was arrested in October for trying to convince two children who were playing outside in Rock Island to get into his car.

Bre Daniels and Zach Cochuyt are the parents of the children. In a number of social media posts they said the children were playing in the front yard of their house when Rottman pulled up across the street and tried to lure the children into a gold SUV. They said Rottman "started to run after them."

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Rottman was found guilty in a bench trial on Feb. 23. Judge Frank Fuhr found him guilty after hearing testimonies from multiple witnesses, court documents state. Those witnesses included two minors and Cochuyt, the children's father. Rottman also testified. 

Rottman was also sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for time already served while waiting for his trial, meaning he will not spend any additional time in jail.

"I do believe (Rottman) was either having a psychological problem or was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when this happened, because he was not acting rationally," Judge Fuhr said in the sentencing hearing.

Jason Rottman

Jason Rottman
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker signs legislation focused on veterans, military

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News