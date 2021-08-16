Bettendorf man sentenced to 30 months probation in Rock Island court for attempted child abduction

A Bettendorf man was sentenced to 30 months of probation Monday for attempted child abduction.
Jason M. Rottman, 42, was arrested in October for trying to convince two children who were playing outside in Rock Island to get into his car.
Bre Daniels and Zach Cochuyt are the parents of the children. In a number of social media posts they said the children were playing in the front yard of their house when Rottman pulled up across the street and tried to lure the children into a gold SUV. They said Rottman "started to run after them."
Rottman was found guilty in a bench trial on Feb. 23. Judge Frank Fuhr found him guilty after hearing testimonies from multiple witnesses, court documents state. Those witnesses included two minors and Cochuyt, the children's father. Rottman also testified.
Rottman was also sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for time already served while waiting for his trial, meaning he will not spend any additional time in jail.
"I do believe (Rottman) was either having a psychological problem or was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when this happened, because he was not acting rationally," Judge Fuhr said in the sentencing hearing.