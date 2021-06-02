Bettendorf man sentenced to federal prison for drug, gun charges

Deandre Darnell Blakely, 26, of Bettendorf, has been sentenced to 80 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to court documents, Blakely was involved in the distribution of marijuana and possessed multiple firearms as a felon. After his arrest, Blakely attempted to obstruct justice by soliciting others to provide false information on his behalf.

Blakely has prior convictions for reckless discharge of a firearm (related to a shooting), obstructing justice, and a prior felony drug conviction. Blakely pleaded guilty to the charges on November 16, 2020.

The Davenport Police Department investigated this matter and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Quad-City Times​

