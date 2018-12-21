A Bettendorf man who pleaded guilty in the September 2017 shooting death of Brady Tumlinson was sentenced Friday to up to 35 years in prison.
Nakita Wiseman, 22, shackled and dressed in red jail garb, offered Tumlinson’s family his "deepest condolences" during a 25-minute hearing in Scott County District Court.
“I just want to say I know anything I say right now doesn’t mean nothing to Brady’s family, but I do have deep remorse for what happened,” he said.
Prosecutors say Wiseman, co-defendants Tristin Alderman, D’marithe Culbreath, and two other men conspired to rob Tumlinson, 20, of money or drugs at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue.
Tumlinson and his girlfriend were asleep in their bedroom on the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, when the shooting began. Tumlinson shot back in self-defense and struck Culbreath in the forehead, said prosecutors.
The police found the couple at 7:34 a.m. Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene; the woman had life-threatening injuries, but survived the shooting.
Police and prosecutors have said cell tower records place Alderman, Culbreath, Wiseman and the two other men in the area at the time of the shooting. A neighbor’s surveillance video also shows five people running from the home around the same time.
A Scott County jury on Wednesday convicted Alderman, 22, of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. The jury also convicted Culbreath, 21, of first-degree murder, second-degree robbery, and conspiracy.
They will be sentenced Feb. 14.
Wiseman pleaded guilty in April to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery. As part of the plea, prosecutors dismissed charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
“Mr. Wiseman was part of a group that destroyed not only two families, but potentially destroyed his own,” Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley said during Friday’s sentencing hearing. “His choice and what he chose to do on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, 2017, are frankly unforgivable.”
Copley said Wiseman agreed to testify against Alderman and Culbreath, he did not offer information until he was charged in the case. He said Wiseman continued to minimize his involvement during his testimony.
Tumlinson’s brother, Elijah Gilmore, said in a victim impact statement at sentencing that everybody made a choice that night and they will all have to live with those choices and “try to move on from what happened.”
“I do want to say that I do hope that nothing like this ever happens to your family, Tristin’s, or anybody that was involved because it’s extremely difficult to deal with," he said.
Judge Marlita Greve sentenced Wiseman to up to 25 years on the burglary charge and up to 10 years on the robbery charge. He must serve at least 70 percent, or seven years, of the robbery sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Wiseman also must pay $150,000, jointly with his co-defendants, to Tumlinson's heirs.
Greve said running the sentences back-to-back is “absolutely something that should be done” because of the seriousness of the crime and “the fact that you’re getting, frankly, a real break with the sentence that you’ve plead guilty to because you still have a chance, unlike the victims in this case.”