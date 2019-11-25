You are the owner of this article.
Bettendorf man stabbed Saturday, arrest made Tuesday

The Bettendorf Police Department arrested a man in connection with Saturday's stabbing in the 2300 block of Grant Street.

Noah Y. Allen , 32, of Bettendorf was arrested at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. He is charged with willful injury with bodily injury, a Class D felony and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a weapon.

Allen is in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

At 5:50 p.m. Saturday the Bettendorf police were called to the 2300 block of Grant Street. The stabbing occurred during a fight between two adult men and one was transported to the hospital with what the police called "non-life-threatening" injuries.

