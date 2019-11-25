Bettendorf man stabbed Saturday, no arrests made

The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating a Saturday, Nov. 23 stabbing that left a man with injuries.

At 5:50 p.m. Saturday the Bettendorf police were called to the 2300 block of Grant Street. The stabbing occurred during a fight between two adult men and one was transported to the hospital with what the police called "non-life-threatening" injuries.

No arrests were made after the fight, and Monday a spokesperson said "No arrests have been made at this time."

A news release from the police said the men were known to each other and the incident is "under investigation."

Police said there is no threat to the public.

