Bettendorf massage therapist has license suspended after report of sexual misconduct

A Bettendorf massage therapist has had his license suspended for three years after he allegedly fondled a client's breasts during an appointment.

The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy ordered on July 30 that Darin Oberhart must have a psychosexual evaluation before he can reapply for his license in three years. He'll also be required to pay a $1,000 civil penalty.

Oberhart is the owner of Quiet River Massage Therapy in Bettendorf. According to the board's ruling, the client alleged Oberhart touched her inappropriately during an appointment in November 2018. She reportedly called her husband, a pastor, and a close friend right after the appointment, and then called to report the incident to the police.

The Bettendorf Police Department referred the case to the county attorney's office, the ruling states. The county attorney declined to prosecute the case based on the client's allegations.

Oberhart reportedly told police he had accidentally touched the side of the client's breast. The massage therapy board ruled that it found the client's allegation to be more credible than Oberhart's explanation.

The board also investigated separate allegations that Oberhart's wife, Renee Oberhart, was practicing at Quiet River without a license. Renee Oberhart was given a civil penalty of $1,000 in March.

