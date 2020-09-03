Bettendorf officer kills man wielding sharp weapon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man holding what Bettendorf police are describing as a “sharp-edged weapon” was shot and killed by an officer Thursday.

The man who was killed is described as a 53-year-old white man.

According to a news release issued by the City of Bettendorf, at 11:53 a.m., Bettendorf officers were sent to 1111 16 ½ St., to investigate someone bleeding and a person holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old.

Multiple officers responded to the home. Police announced their presence and went inside. An officer made contact with a man holding “a sharp-edged weapon,” and was a threat to the officers and the young children present.

An officer fired his weapon, and the man was struck once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

The residence is registered through the Iowa Department of Human Services as a child development home.

The case has been referred to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The officer’s name will be released after the officer is formally interviewed by state investigators.

Any other information on the case will be released by the Division of Criminal Investigation.

