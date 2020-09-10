Bettendorf officer who shot man at daycare identified

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the Bettendorf police officer who on Sept. 3 fatally wounded a man who was wielding a sharp-edged weapon inside a day care center.
Patrick Mesick, a 7-year-veteran of the Bettendorf Police Department, has been identified as the officer who shot Timothy Alan Clevenger, 53, of Silvis, Illinois. Clevenger was struck once and died.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Mesick voluntarily interviewed with investigators of the DCI. When the investigation is completed, Mesick’s interview and the rest of the investigation information will be sent to Scott County Attorney Mike Walton for review.
According to a news release issued Sept. 3 by the Bettendorf Police Department, at 11:53 a.m. officers were sent to 1111 16 ½ St. to investigate a report of somebody bleeding and holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old child.
Multiple officers responded to the address that houses a registered day care center and is a property that Clevenger owned since 2012.
Officers announced their presence and went into the building. One of the officers, now identified as Mesick, engaged a man, Clevenger, who was holding what the news release described as a “sharp-edged weapon,” putting others in danger. There also were multiple young children present.
Mesick shot Clevenger once. Clevenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was injured during the incident.
Mesick remains on administrative leave pending the finalization of the investigation.
