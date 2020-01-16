Bettendorf physician sentenced to prison for failing to pay employment taxes

A Bettendorf physician has been sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge failing to pay employment taxes on four businesses.

Narinder Kumar, 66, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John Jarvey during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Kumar also was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and spend three years on supervised release.

He also was ordered to pay $721,394.34 in restitution, which has been paid in full.

According to court documents, in July of 2014 Kumar was responsible for paying withheld employment taxes on behalf of Jai Mata Lakshmi, doing business as Echelon Sports Bar and Embers of Phoenix. Kumar willfully failed to pay the second quarter 2014 employment taxes on behalf of Jai Mata Lakshmi.

From 2010-2016, Kumar was responsible for paying employee withholding taxes for four businesses: Bettendorf Pediatric, Echelon Sports Bar, Embers of Phoenix and Funky Desi. In total $461,390 in employment taxes were not paid.

Also, $260,004.16 in Social Security and Medicaid taxes were not paid.

Kumar pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

According to the Iowa Board of Medicine website, Kumar’s license to practice medicine is currently suspended.

