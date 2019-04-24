Bettendorf police have arrested a convicted sex offender on allegations he abused a child under the age of 12.
Matthew Brian Lamb, 35, of 2104 ½ 15th St., Moline, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Lamb was taken into custody Tuesday and had his first appearance in Scott County District Court on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 16.
Lamb was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail in a cash-only bond of $25,000.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Brian Crouch, Lamb is accused of sexually abusing the child between November 1 and March 28. The victim is known to Lamb.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said the case was brought to the attention of police March 28 after being reported to the Iowa Department of Human Services.
Kimball said that detectives followed up on the investigation and on Tuesday with the aid of Davenport Police officer Richard Niesen, Lamb admitted to the offense and was taken to the Scott County Jail from the Davenport Police Station.
In December of 1998, when Lamb was 15 years old, he was arrested by Rock Island County authorities and charged as an adult with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 9.
According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Lamb pleaded guilty to the charge on March 18, 1999, before Circuit Judge John Donald O’Shea. On June 24 of that year, O’Shea sentenced Lamb to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections for seven years with no day-for-day credit.
Kimball said the investigation into Lamb is continuing.