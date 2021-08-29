Bettendorf police arrest man for allegedly peddling ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana

A traffic stop by Bettendorf police early Saturday led to the arrest of an East Moline man for allegedly trafficking in ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana, most of which police found hidden in common household product cans and containers that were modified with hidden compartments or false bottoms.
James Timothy Johnson Jr., 28, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, in this case methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA, known in the street vernacular as ecstasy.
The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Johnson also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and possession with the intent to deliver no more than 50 kilograms of marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Johnson also is charged with three counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each of which is a Class D felony.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Dillon Valdez, at 12:59 a.m. Saturday, Bettendorf officers stopped a 2004 Saturn Ion for improper display of license plates in the 3200 block of East Kimberly Road.
While speaking with the driver, Johnson, Officer Zachary Gish noticed a bag of marijuana in plain view. The bag contained 29.37 grams of marijuana. When Johnson got out of the vehicle so a probable cause search could be conducted, he was asked if he had anything on his person officers needed to know about, he admitted to having marijuana in his pocket, which came to 4.3 grams.
As officers searched Johnson’s vehicle, they seized multiple containers with false compartments.
On the back right passenger seat a container filled with brown sugar had a false bottom in which officers located 39.55 grams of marijuana. On the front passenger seat officers seized an Aqua Net hairspray can with a false bottom that contained 12.79 grams of marijuana.
Also on the front seat were two Axe deodorant spray bottles. In one of the Axe bottles officers seized 20 pills, or 7.9 grams, of ecstasy and 7.65 grams of cocaine. In the second Axe bottle, officers located and seized 80 pills, or 36.52 grams, of ecstasy.
Located in the passenger-side door were two baggies that contained a total of 3.96 grams of cocaine. A can of Black Flag, an insecticide, contained 28.48 grams of cocaine.
In total, officers seized 86.01 grams of marijuana, 40.09 grams of cocaine, and 44.42 grams of ecstasy.
Johnson was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.