Bettendorf police arrest man for allegedly peddling ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana

A traffic stop by Bettendorf police early Saturday led to the arrest of an East Moline man for allegedly trafficking in ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana, most of which police found hidden in common household product cans and containers that were modified with hidden compartments or false bottoms.

James Timothy Johnson Jr., 28, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, in this case methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA, known in the street vernacular as ecstasy.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Johnson also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and possession with the intent to deliver no more than 50 kilograms of marijuana, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Johnson also is charged with three counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each of which is a Class D felony.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Dillon Valdez, at 12:59 a.m. Saturday, Bettendorf officers stopped a 2004 Saturn Ion for improper display of license plates in the 3200 block of East Kimberly Road.