Bettendorf police arrest man for allegedly selling meth

Bettendorf Police have arrested a Wilton, Iowa, man after he was found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Friday, according to police.

Trevor Alan Nicol, 30, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Nicol also is charged with one count of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, Nicol was in a Honda Civic that was stopped in the area of East Locust Street and Marlo Avenue in Davenport for having an expired temporary tag and a non-functioning rear middle brake light.

During the stop, Nicol could be seen removing items from a backpack. Nicol was placed in a squad car for officer safety.

A woman in the back seat was asked to exit the vehicle and officers noted loose methamphetamine on the seat. The woman admitted that Nicol had given her 22 grams of meth to hide on her person, according to police.