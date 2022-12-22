Bettendorf police arrest man on probation and woman in stolen vehicle, seize quantity of meth

A Davenport man currently on probation in Scott County for peddling meth and vehicle theft, and an Eldridge woman were arrested after they were found in a stolen Volvo SUV by Bettendorf Police late Tuesday.

Officers also seized a quantity of meth.

Jeremy Michael Ricklefs, 28, and Mazzy Vawn Presswood, 23, each are charged with one count of second-degree theft. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Ricklefs also is charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. Presswood is also charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Officers Zachary Gish and Jeff Merritt, at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the Hilton Garden Inn, Bettendorf, at 959 Middle Road, to investigate suspicious activity. There was a report of two people in a black Volvo XC90 wearing masks and acting suspiciously.

Officers located the vehicle at the Big 10 Mart, 999 Middle Road.

The vehicle had Texas license plates belonging to a Jeep affixed to the front of the vehicle, and placed in the rear windshield. The Volvo was reported stolen out of Davenport.

Officers located the driver, Ricklefs, who began walking away from the SUV when he saw police. Ricklefs gave officers several false names before he was taken into custody. When Ricklefs' identity was confirmed, officers learned he is on probation in Scott County and that he is barred from driving.

Presswood was sleeping in the passenger seat. She was found in possession of a Nike purse inside which officers found her cell phone, a wallet with her identification and a small case containing suspected methamphetamine. Officers seized a plastic bag that contained 8.57 grams of meth and a glass container with 1.01 grams of meth, for a total of 9.58 grams.

Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose for meth, meaning that Presswood was in possession of 958 doses of meth.

Due to the quantity seized, Presswood could be charged at a later date with possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of meth, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Ricklefs and Presswood each had a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Magistrate Stephen Wing released Presswood from custody on her promise to appear at future court hearings. Wing scheduled a preliminary hearing in Presswood’s case for Jan. 10.

Wing set bond for Ricklefs at $5,000 cash or surety on the new charges and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 29. In addition to the bond on the new charges, Ricklefs was being held Thursday in the Scott County Jail on two cash-only bonds of $10,000 each for violating his probation in two cases.

On Oct. 1, 2020, Ricklefs was sentenced to serve three years on probation after having pleaded guilty on July 28, 2020, to one count each of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth and possession of a controlled substance-first offense.

On April 6, 2022, Ricklefs pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree theft for stealing a motor vehicle and third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

On June 1, 2022, Scott County District Court Judge Tom Reidel sentenced Ricklefs to serve three years on probation and complete programs in both the Scott County Jail and the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Residential Correctional Facility.

Ricklefs is supposed to be on probation until June 2, 2025, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic documents.

On Wednesday, Assistant Scott County Attorney Nathan Repp filed a petition to revoke Ricklefs' probation, and have the hearing scheduled for April 17 in district court.