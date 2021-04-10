Bettendorf police arrest man on sex abuse charge involving 7-year-old

Bettendorf Police have arrested a Webster County man on a sex abuse charge.

Anthony Michael Welter, 31, who listed his city of residency as Harcourt, Iowa, on court documents, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Ashley Guffey, at 10:37 p.m. Friday, Welter performed a sex act on a 7-year-old girl.

Welter was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

He made a first appearance in Scott County District Court where Scott County District Associate Judge Korie Talkington set Welter’s bond at $250,000, cash or surety.

Welter was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail.

Jail records also show that Welter has an arrest warrant on him out of Sac County, although court records do not specify the charge out of that county. Sac County is near Highway 20 between Sioux City and Fort Dodge.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 20 in Scott County District Court.

