Bettendorf police arrest two Des Moines residents on meth charges

Bettendorf police have arrested two Des Moines residents for possession and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Billy Gene Parks Jr., 35, and Bobbie Jo Young, 49, both of 704 E. Granger Ave., Des Moines, each are charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver 9.45 grams of methamphetamine.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Parks and Young also are facing one count each of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and possession of marijuana-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Kevin Hopkins, on Tuesday, Young was in the driver’s seat of a 2019 Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot of the Isle Casino and Hotel at 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Parks was a passenger in the car.

A check of the license plate showed that Young had a valid intrastate arrest warrant.

A strong smell of marijuana was emanating from the Impala and a probable cause search was done.