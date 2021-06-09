Bettendorf police arrest two probationers for peddling meth

Two people on probation were arrested by Bettendorf Police on Tuesday for trafficking in methamphetamine.
Diontae Devonne McBride, 30, of Davenport, faces charges for:
- Possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
- Possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of ecstasy, or methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA, also a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
- Possession of a firearm by a felon and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance-second offense, each an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
- Interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in jail.
McBride was sentenced to three years on probation during a hearing on April 30, 2020, after pleading guilty to trafficking in crack cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in Scott County District Court.
Sarah Marie Thompson, 38, of Davenport, is on probation until Oct. 15, 2022, after pleading guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was sentenced Oct. 15, 2020, during a hearing in Scott County District Court.
Thompson is charged with:
- Two counts of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Each charge carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
- One count of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each charge carries a prison sentence of five years.
- Driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, Bettendorf police officers were conducting a methamphetamine investigation on Thompson.
At 9 a.m. May 18, Bettendorf officers were watching 1202 Brady St., Apt. 2, as Thompson was driving a black Dodge Charger. Officers then observed a 2007 Silver Grand Prix, driven by McBride, show up. Thompson got into McBride’s vehicle for about a minute and got out. McBride then drove away. Officers took Thompson into custody on a warrant. At that time she was in possession of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, which Thompson stated came from McBride. Thompson said she met with McBride to pay $1,000 of a $3,000 drug debt. A text message confirmed the transaction. Thompson admitted to obtaining between 1 and 4 ounces of methamphetamine a day from McBride for the previous six months.
Officers also seized 134 grams of meth from Thompson's vehicle. Police have said that the normal hit of meth for a user is one-tenth of a gram and that the normal cost for such a hit is $20-$25.
On Tuesday, officers went to Thompson's apartment, 1202 Brady St., in connection with the meth investigation and placed her under arrest. In a satchel that Thompson had around her shoulder officers found 95 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, officers searched McBride’s home and vehicle. He already had been arrested while at Walmart on West Kimberly Road in Davenport. At McBride’s home, officers seized 30 ecstasy pills in a baggie that weighed 17 grams. From McBride, officers seized some cocaine that McBride had on him for personal use. From the vehicle, officers seized a loaded Ruger handgun. McBride admitted to police he had taken the firearm earlier in the day from the residence of the mother of his baby.
Officers also seized marijuana and an open vacuum-sealed package that tested positive for methamphetamine residue.
Both McBride and Thompson are scheduled for preliminary hearings on June 18 in Scott County District Court.
McBride was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $115,000.
Thompson was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $75,000.