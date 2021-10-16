Bettendorf police arrest two probationers on meth and weapons charges

Two men on probation in Rock Island County for methamphetamine convictions were arrested by Bettendorf Police on Friday – one on meth trafficking charges and the other on firearms charges.
Cecil Romel Streeter, 39, who listed Rock Island as his city of residence on his financial application for appointment of council in Scott County District Court, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Streeter also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Curtis Lawrence Jr., 36, who listed Moline as his city of residence on his financial application for appointment of council in Scott County District Court, is charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Lawrence also is charged with fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Joshua Paul, at 10:51 a.m. Friday officers went to the Baymont Inn & Suites, 400 Jason Way Court, with a search warrant for room 205 where Streeter was staying.
Officers located Streeter outside the hotel room and detained him. During a search, officers allegedly seized 9.98 grams if crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” and $1,100 in cash.
Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose for methamphetamine, meaning Streeter had 99.8 doses of meth to sell.
Streeter told officers that Lawrence was staying in the room with him. Officers knocked on the door and announced their presence and told Lawrence to open the door. Officers eventually breached the door when Lawrence didn’t heed commands. Officers found that Lawrence had knocked out the screen to the window and had jumped from the second-floor room to flee officers.
When officers found Lawrence, he did not have any money or drugs in his possession.
In the room, officers located and seized a black bag that contained an Israeli Weapons Industries 9mm gun, valued at $500, that had been reported stolen out of Davenport, as well as a High Point .380 gun. During a post-Miranda interview, Lawrence stated the 9mm gun was given to him to hold and that he purchased the .380 for $200. Lawrence also admitted he is a methamphetamine user.
Both me were booked into the Scott County Jail.
Streeter was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $30,000, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for Oct. 26 in Scott County District Court.
Lawrence was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $10,000, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing in his case also is scheduled for Oct. 26 in Scott County District Court.
Both men currently are on probation in Rock Island County.
Streeter was arrested in Sept. 2020, on a charge of delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years. On April 22 during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, he was sentenced to four years on probation. On July 30, a petition to revoke Streeter’s probation was filed in Circuit Court. A hearing on the petition to revoke is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Circuit Court.
Streeter’s criminal history includes an arrest in 2013 on a Class X felony charge of aggravated meth manufacturing. He could have been sentenced to a prison term of six to 30 years on the charge. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of participation in meth manufacturing, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. He was sentenced to four years on probation. Streeter violated that probation and on May 25, 2017, his probation was terminated unsuccessfully. He still owes Rock Island County $5,853.09 in fines and court costs in that case.
In July of 2020, Lawrence was arrested on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years. While awaiting the disposition of that case he was arrested in Feb. 2021, on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony.
Lawrence pleaded guilty to those charges and during a hearing June 4 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, he was sentenced to concurrent terms of two years on probation.
Lawrence’s criminal history includes a conviction in 2007 in Rock Island County of manufacture and deliver of 30-00 grams of cannabis and was sentence to two years on probation. In 2016 he was arrested on a charge of meth delivery between 5-15 grams. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years on probation. He violated that probation and in Nov. 2017, he was sentenced to serve four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
In 2011, Lawrence was convicted in Scott County on a charge of second-degree theft and sentenced to two years on probation.