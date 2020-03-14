Bettendorf police capture wanted man after he crashes car during pursuit

A Davenport man wanted for felony escape after he walked away from the Iowa Department of Corrections Work Release Center in November led Bettendorf police on a chase early Saturday. He was captured after crashing a car.
In addition to the escape charge, Dennis Michael Sullivan, 25, is now charged with eluding. Both charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.
He is charged with possession of marijuana-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Sullivan also is facing charges of driving under suspension, failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of a crash, speeding, reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control device, failure to have liability insurance, and interference with official acts.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Eric Poirier, at 1:37 a.m. Saturday, Bettendorf officers were behind a 2016 Ford Fusion SE in the 400 block of River Drive when the car, headed westbound, rapidly accelerated over the speed limit.
The driver did not pull over for officers, instead reaching 90 mph in a 40 mph zone on River Drive.
The driver, identified as Sullivan, lost control just west of Mound Street in Davenport, flipping the car on its side. Sullivan tried to run but was soon captured by police.
Three other people in the car were checked by paramedics at the scene and released.
Sullivan was sentenced Jan. 16, 2016, to prison after violating his probation on numerous convictions. At that time he was sentenced to concurrent terms of five years for third-degree burglary, five years for second-degree theft, five years for interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon and two years for carrying weapons. He was sentenced in Sept. 2016 to five years in prison on a conviction for escape.
Sullivan was placed on work release Aug. 30, 2019, but he walked away from the Davenport Work Release Center less than three months later. He was charged with escape and has been on the run until Saturday.
Sullivan was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $10,000. He also is being held without bond on an Iowa Department of Corrections hold.