Bettendorf police capture wanted man after he crashes car during pursuit

A Davenport man wanted for felony escape after he walked away from the Iowa Department of Corrections Work Release Center in November led Bettendorf police on a chase early Saturday. He was captured after crashing a car.

In addition to the escape charge, Dennis Michael Sullivan, 25, is now charged with eluding. Both charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

He is charged with possession of marijuana-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Sullivan also is facing charges of driving under suspension, failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of a crash, speeding, reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control device, failure to have liability insurance, and interference with official acts.

According to arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Eric Poirier, at 1:37 a.m. Saturday, Bettendorf officers were behind a 2016 Ford Fusion SE in the 400 block of River Drive when the car, headed westbound, rapidly accelerated over the speed limit.

The driver did not pull over for officers, instead reaching 90 mph in a 40 mph zone on River Drive.