Bettendorf Police: Driver going wrong way on I-74 hit squad car

The Bettendorf Police logo is painted on patrol vehicles.

 Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Police say a driver going the wrong way on I-74 allegedly hit a police squad car head on over the weekend. 

Isaac Boore, a 24-year-old from Chicago, faces felony and several misdemeanor charges.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bettendorf Police Department, Boore was traveling north in the south-bound lanes, on-ramping on the Grant Street ramp, and struck a Bettendorf Police squad car head on while the car's emergency lights were active.

Damage to the squad car is estimated to be about $4,000 according to the affidavit. 

Boore then continued to elude officers driving more than 95 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone according to the affidavit, and nearly struck multiple vehicles head on while eluding the police. 

According to the affidavit, Boore fled on foot and officers detained him, allegedly causing minor injuries to officers.

Boore was charged with criminal mischief 2nd degree, which is a felony charge, driving the wrong way on a one-way, a misdemeanor, eluding, a felony, and failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of accident, interference with official acts with injury, OWI first offense, reckless driving, and speeding, all misdemeanors. 

Boore was released on Sunday on bond.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

