 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Bettendorf police identify man killed Saturday in a crash

  • Updated
  • 0
crash logo

Craig Wiegel, 70, of Bettendorf, was the man killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Bettendorf, police said Tuesday.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. on 18th Street between Lincoln Road and Parkway Drive, according to a Bettendorf Police Department news release. A 2007 Honda Ridgeline was traveling north on 18th when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a sign post, went back onto 18th Street into the southbound lane, and collided head-on with a 2013 Toyota Highlander traveling south on 18th Street.

The Ridgeline rolled over and Wiegel, the driver, was ejected. His injuries were fatal.

The 66-year-old Bettendorf woman driving the Highlander was  evaluated and released from the hospital after the crash, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing and further details were not released Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: France denies violating sanctions with Russia arms sales

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News