Bettendorf police identify man killed Saturday in a crash

Craig Wiegel, 70, of Bettendorf, was the man killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Bettendorf, police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. on 18th Street between Lincoln Road and Parkway Drive, according to a Bettendorf Police Department news release. A 2007 Honda Ridgeline was traveling north on 18th when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a sign post, went back onto 18th Street into the southbound lane, and collided head-on with a 2013 Toyota Highlander traveling south on 18th Street.

The Ridgeline rolled over and Wiegel, the driver, was ejected. His injuries were fatal.

The 66-year-old Bettendorf woman driving the Highlander was evaluated and released from the hospital after the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and further details were not released Tuesday.

