Bettendorf police are investigating the robbery at gunpoint Saturday of the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.
Bettendorf city spokeswoman Lauran Haldeman said that a man walked into the credit union, located at 2839 AAA Court, at 12:52 p.m. and displayed a handgun and demanded money.
The man is described as being 5-feet 9-inches to 6-feet tall. He was wearing a partial face mask, sunglasses, a dark hoodie and gloves.
There were five employees and one customer in the credit union at the time of the robbery. No one was injured.
The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles at 563-344-4039.