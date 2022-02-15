 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf police investigate fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash late Tuesday

Bettendorf police are investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred about 10:40 p.m. on Gilbert Street. 

 Thomas Geyer

Bettendorf Police are investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash that occurred at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Gilbert Street.

Gilbert Street is a small street that connects 12th Street and 13th Street. It is located just south of State Street and just west of the old Interstate 74 bridge. It is almost directly north of Leach Park and north of the Riverfront Trail.

Police had no information to give regarding the victim as the investigation was just beginning late Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available from Bettendorf police.

