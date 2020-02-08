Bettendorf police investigate overnight vandalism

Bettendorf police say that suspects sought in connection with an overnight vandalism spree on the city’s north side have been identified.

Police received numerous calls early Saturday regarding damage to homes and businesses that occurred in the early morning hours.

The suspects used a BB gun to shoot at other people’s property, causing more than $20,000 in damage. Police did not specify the type of damage inflicted on the homes and businesses.

The neighborhoods are bordered on the north and south by 53rd Avenue and Forest Grove Drive on the north, and on the east by Devils Glen Road and on the west by Utica Ridge Road.

Police ask that homeowners and businesses in the area check their surveillance cameras to see if the perpetrators were captured on video. If so, call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015 Ext. 9.

