Three men have been charged in connection with the July 7 shooting of a man outside the Village Inn in Bettendorf.
Antoine O. Flournoy Jr., 26, Steve Donte Hester, 29, and Martell L. Roberts, 34, are each charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Roberts also is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, while Flournoy and Hester also are charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
Hester and Roberts are in custody. Police were still looking for Flournoy as of Monday evening.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Sgt. Brad Levetzow, at 4:22 a.m. on July 7, Bettendorf police were sent to Village Inn, 1210 State St., for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been struck by gunfire and had multiple wounds to his chest and one to his head.
The victim required cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the emergency room, and it took emergency surgery to save the man’s life.
According to the affidavits, one of the conspirators was in the restaurant when the victim arrived. The man waited outside for 11 minutes before driving his Ford Mustang behind an adjoining business, the Dollar General. Roberts, driving a Dodge Durango, dropped off Hester near the restaurant, then drove behind the Dollar General.
According to the affidavits, Hester and Flournoy came out from behind the dumpsters and opened fire on a group of people. One of the shooters advanced while the other remained in the parking lot firing.
The shooters eventually fled behind the Dollar General. About a minute later, the Mustang, Durango and a third car, a Nissan Altima, were seen leaving the area together, according to the affidavits.
Police seized two handguns from Roberts' apartment, one of which was connected to the shooting based on a comparison of shell casings and fired bullets. Police also put the three men together based on cell phone texts and surveillance video from the scene.
Attempted murder is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Hester, who was arrested March 25, is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
A bond had not been set for Roberts.
If you have information about Flournoy's whereabouts, call 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.