Bettendorf police: Man was being assaulted by son when he crashed

A 72-year-old man was being assaulted by his 35-year-old son when he crashed his vehicle into a Bettendorf apartment building Wednesday, police said.

A witness told police that Anton Kunavich had been assaulting his father "for some time" while the older man was driving.

At 12:37 p.m., Bettendorf police responded to a call of a vehicle that drove into the north side of Williamsburg Apartments, 2950 Hawthorne Drive.

"While approaching Hawthorne Drive, the father then drove into the parking lot of the apartment complex while still being assaulted," according to a statement issued by the city. "Due to his son Anton continuing to assault him while he was driving, it caused him to accelerate and lose control of the vehicle, crashing into a lower-level apartment."

Kunavich was arrested at the scene for assault with injury and transported to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set Wednesday afternoon at $1,000, cash or surety.

No one was injured in the crash, and the apartment building was unoccupied. The vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Camry, appeared to be a total loss, and damage to the apartment building was estimated to be $75,000, officials said.

