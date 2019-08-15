Bettendorf and a Bettendorf Police officer want the court to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought against them by a longtime Bettendorf attorney.
A hearing date has not been set on the motion to dismiss, which was filed this week by Cedar Rapids attorney Skyler Limkemann on behalf of the city and Officer Bryan Payton.
Newport, 67, was acquitted of charges of sexual abuse, indecent exposure in a December jury trial, and of a prostitution charge in a January jury trial.
A former client had alleged she was in his office in January 2018, where he exposed himself to her and placed her hand on his scrotum to feel an implanted medical device. She reported the incident to police, and the next month, she made a recorded phone call to Newport in front of Payton. During it, Newport said things that confirmed Newport requested a sex act in lieu of payment of legal fees, prosecutors said during the trials.
Newport denied the allegations and his defense attorney argued police did not fully investigate, and the woman was angry with how Newport handled her civil case and had a motive to make up an allegation about him.
In July, Newport's lawyer, Mike Meloy, filed a five-count civil complaint in U.S. District Court, Davenport against the city and Payton. It alleges Payton and the city obtained a search warrant for Newport based on "false statements and claims made by (the woman) to Payton and without probable cause."
Payton, according to the complaint, should have known the woman's statements "were false and malicious but relied upon them without any good faith basis to do so."
The suit claims that Newport's civil rights were violated, as well as his rights under the Iowa Constitution guaranteeing people be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures.
In the motion to dismiss, Limkemann argued that “Just because Plaintiff was ultimately acquitted on the three sex crimes after two trials does not mean that he has an actionable claim against defendants."
He claims Newport's claim lacked evidence, were nonspecific and speculative, and that letting the case go forward would be dangerous.
“As a matter of policy, plaintiff’s claim is dangerous in that everyone who was acquitted likely would inundate the courts with these types of claims, which would deter law enforcement and prosecutors from performing their duties."
Limkemann also said once Payton established probable cause, he is not required to investigate further to find evidence that might clear the plaintiff. He also said Payton is entitled to "qualified immunity" from civil liability and Newport failed to state an actionable claim against the city.
Newport has until Sept. 5 to file a response to the motion to dismiss, according to court records.