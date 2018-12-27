Try 1 month for 99¢
Bettendorf police say this vehicle was involved in the Dec. 19 crash on U.S. 67 that injured two people who were airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City. Police are asking the public's help in finding the vehicle and identifying the driver. 

Bettendorf police are searching for a third vehicle involved in the Dec. 19 crash on U.S. Highway 67 near Arconic that injured two people who had to be airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City.

Bettendorf Police Sgt. Andrew Champion said the department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 1997-2003 black Pontiac Grand Prix four-door that fled the scene.

The vehicle may have damage to the driver’s side from the crash. It waslast seen traveling on State Street (U.S. 67) toward LeClaire at a high rate of speed.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Champion at 563-344-4471 or echampion@bettendorf.org.

