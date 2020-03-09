Bettendorf police seek camera footage of vehicle break-ins

Bettendorf police patch

Bettendorf police are investigating several incidents of someone going through unlocked vehicles overnight.

According to a Bettendorf Police Department post, around 12:30 a.m., Monday, police officers located a vehicle reported as stolen moving through the area of the Springs Apartment complex at 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road.

The vehicle fled from officers. Another vehicle was also spotted picking up a pedestrian in the area, and also fled.

Officers checked the area and found unlocked vehicles that had been gone through.

Investigators ask people living nearby to check their outdoor cameras and vehicles.

Anyone with missing items or have footage that can help identify the suspects, are asked to contact the Bettendorf Police Department at (563) 344-4015.

