Bettendorf police seek help in locating missing man

Bettendorf Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Markeese M. Williams, 22, was last seen Tuesday at about 10 p.m. when he left home, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said.
Williams was last known to be in the area of the the I-80 Truck Stop and Comfort Inn in Walcott on Thursday evening.
The family is concerned for his welfare and physical well-being because of his current mental and health conditions, Kimball added.
Williams mentioned to his family of trying to get a ride to Chicago.
Police have listed Williams as a missing person via the national reporting system.
Williams is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, a black The North Face coat, and tan Nike Air Force 1 shoes.
Anyone with information about Willams’ whereabouts or who may have seen him should contact Bettendorf Police at 563-344-4015, or Williams’ mother, Alisa Williams, at 563-200-5230.
Thomas Geyer
