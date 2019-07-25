Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder.
According to Crime Stoppers,
"On July 7, 2018 at 4:22 a.m., Bettendorf police officers were dispatched to the Village Inn, 1210 State St. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival officers located one male who had been struck by gunfire. The male was transported to the hospital and survived his injuries."
Antoine O. Flournoy Jr., 26, is wanted for attempted murder, willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
Flournoy is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn some cash!
DO NOT APPROACH HIM. HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.