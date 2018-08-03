The Bettendorf Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals who were operating a drone that injured a 1-year-old boy last month.
Around 11 a.m. July 24, the boy and his mother were on the playground at Crow Creek Park, 4800 Devils Glen Road, police said in a post on its Facebook page Friday.
Two individuals were operating a drone nearby and lost control of it, according to the post.
The drone then flew into the playground area and struck the boy, causing facial injuries, according to the post.
Police describe the two individuals as white males, each approximately 6-foot-2-inches tall, light brown hair and are in their early 20s.
They were flying the drone in the area of the soccer fields and may have been with an older male/female couple in their 50s or 60s. The male is described as having white hair and a mustache.
One of the males was possible driving a tan Ford vehicle, according to the post.
Police ask anyone with information to call Officer Ashley Guffey at 563-344-4027.