Bettendorf police seek public's help finding truck involved in a hit-and-run incident

The Bettendorf Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a truck reportedly involved in a hit-and-run, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
The truck is believed to be an older-model red Dodge Ram truck with a black stripe down the center of the hood, a distinct white sticker across the top of the windshield and no tailgate.
Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Champion in the department's traffic division at (563) 344-4471.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
