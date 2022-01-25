 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf police seek public's help finding truck involved in a hit-and-run incident
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Bettendorf police seek public's help finding truck involved in a hit-and-run incident

  • Updated
  • 0
hit-and-run truck.jpg

The Bettendorf Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a truck reportedly involved in a hit-and-run, according to a Facebook post from the police department

The truck is believed to be an older-model red Dodge Ram truck with a black stripe down the center of the hood, a distinct white sticker across the top of the windshield and no tailgate.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Champion in the department's traffic division at (563) 344-4471.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News