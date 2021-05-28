Bettendorf police to hold 6.3-mile run to benefit the Special Olympics of Iowa

According to a news release from the Bettendorf police department, the route will begin at the Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State Street, behind the station. Runners will go up 18th Street to Parkway Drive, then follow the bike path into Davenport, ending at Rookies Sport's Bar and Grill.

Runners won't be required to run the entire distance. Support vehicles will be available along the route to provide water and pick up runners.