Bettendorf police to hold 6.3-mile run to benefit the Special Olympics of Iowa
Bettendorf police to hold 6.3-mile run to benefit the Special Olympics of Iowa

The Bettendorf Police Department is inviting the public to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting Special Olympics next week.

The 6.3-mile run will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

According to a news release from the Bettendorf police department, the route will begin at the Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State Street, behind the station. Runners will go up 18th Street to Parkway Drive, then follow the bike path into Davenport, ending at Rookies Sport's Bar and Grill.
 
Runners won't be required to run the entire distance. Support vehicles will be available along the route to provide water and pick up runners.
 
All money raised for this event will go to benefit the Special Olympics of Iowa.
