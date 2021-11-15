 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of purposefully setting off restaurant alarms to "test law enforcement" found not guilty
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of purposefully setting off restaurant alarms to "test law enforcement" found not guilty

  • 0

A Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of setting off his restaurant alarms on purpose to "test law enforcement" in April was found not guilty in a non-jury trial Friday.

Brian John Rashid, owner of Treehouse Pub and Eatery in Bettendorf, was charged with one count of giving a false report to a public entity. Magistrate Eric Syverud delivered the not guilty verdict.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Rashid, who has been arrested multiple times for drunk driving, was accused in an arrest affidavit of being intoxicated and uncooperative when police responded to the burglary alarms at his restaurant on April 11. He reportedly told them he wanted to test law enforcement and locked himself in the restaurant. He was arrested on a warrant on May 22. 

Brian Rashid

Brian Rashid
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News