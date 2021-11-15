Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of purposefully setting off restaurant alarms to "test law enforcement" found not guilty

A Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of setting off his restaurant alarms on purpose to "test law enforcement" in April was found not guilty in a non-jury trial Friday.
Brian John Rashid, owner of Treehouse Pub and Eatery in Bettendorf, was charged with one count of giving a false report to a public entity. Magistrate Eric Syverud delivered the not guilty verdict.
Rashid, who has been arrested multiple times for drunk driving, was accused in an arrest affidavit of being intoxicated and uncooperative when police responded to the burglary alarms at his restaurant on April 11. He reportedly told them he wanted to test law enforcement and locked himself in the restaurant. He was arrested on a warrant on May 22.
