Two charges have been dismissed against a Bettendorf business owner accused of driving on a revoked license nearly three months after pleading guilty in a drunken-driving case.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Tuesday that charges of driving while revoked and driving under suspension against Brian Rashid, 58, co-owner of the Treehouse Pub & Eatery, were filed “as a result of a Department of Transportation mistake.”
A charge of failure to display registration plate is still pending as of Monday.
On June 18, Rashid was pulled over by a Bettendorf Police Officer for failing to display his license plate, according to a motion to dismiss filed Friday by Assistant Scott County Attorney K. Wayne Kelley.
When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw Rashid had taped his license plate to the inside of his rear window.
When questioned, Rashid claimed his car had been backed into in a parking lot and the plate holder had been damaged and could no longer support the plate.
The officer asked for license, registration and insurance, which he provided along with paperwork regarding the installation of an ignition interlock device.
A search of his driving record showed he had been revoked as of May 21.
Rashid was booked into the Scott County Jail and was released 45 minutes later after posting bond.
Rashid went to the Iowa Department of Transportation the next day and spoke with an administrative assistant for the Driver and Identification Services Records Unit and told her that, as far as he was aware, his temporary restricted license was valid.
Under Iowa law, a temporary restricted license restricts the places a person can drive, including work and school. It may be issued to someone convicted of operating while intoxicated or who failed or refused a breath alcohol test.
He also said he had called the DOT customer service line on April 12 regarding the status of his temporary restricted license and was told multiple times his license status was valid and he could drive within the terms of his temporary restricted license.
The administrative assistant investigated Rashid’s claim and confirmed his statements.
He had been pulled over April 8 and cited for speeding and violation of restricted license. He paid the tickets, resulting in him showing as having two moving violations within the same 12-month time period.
Combined with his guilty plea and conviction for operating while under the influence on March 27, it amounted to three violations and resulted in a suspension as a habitual violator.
The DOT determined that because Rashid had already been revoked for an OWI test refusal, he was improperly suspended as a habitual violator.
This, coupled with the faulty information given to Rashid by the DOT, resulted in him driving under the mistaken understanding his license was valid.
The DOT immediately rescinded his habitual violator status and reinstated his license to a valid temporary restricted license effective June 19.
“Both the DOT and the Bettendorf Police Department have been consulted in this matter, and both agencies support dismissal of this case,” Kelley wrote in the motion to dismiss.
Early on Jan. 30, he was pulled over by Bettendorf police and charged with operating while intoxicated.
Rashid pleaded guilty to the charge in late March and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with all but two days suspended. He also was placed on one year of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay a fine of $1,250 and complete a court-ordered electronic-monitoring program, according to court records.
The OWI charge initially was categorized third offense but later was reduced to first offense because his prior drunken-driving convictions are more than 12 years old.
In 2004, Rashid was facing jail time in Rock Island County after pleading guilty to his third DUI. At that time, he had been arrested at least 10 times for drunken driving, and he pleaded guilty or was convicted seven times in several jurisdictions.
In 2011, Rashid, a convicted felon, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms in his home and at Quad-City Satellite, then his Davenport business.