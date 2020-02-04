Bettendorf teacher accused of domestic abuse files retires early

The Bettendorf School Board voted on seven early retirement petitions at Tuesday’s meeting, including approving a request by high school physical education teacher Jay Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald, 57, has been on administrative leave since Sept. 4 after a woman known to him accused him of domestic abuse.
The no contact order was canceled in October after she requested in writing that it be dropped.
The case was dismissed Dec. 12, at the woman's request.
His retirement after 26 years of service will be effective June 30.
Thomas Geyer
