Jay Lee Fitzgerald, physical education teacher at Bettendorf High School, was being held late Wednesday in Scott County Jail on a charge of domestic assault with injury, a misdemeanor.
He was held without bond.
LeClaire police arrested Fitzgerald, 57, at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Scott County Jail records.
He is scheduled to appear in Scott County District Court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Fitzgerald is a former Bettendorf varsity baseball coach and freshman football head coach. He is listed on the Bettendorf High School website as the freshman football coach, but district spokeswoman Celeste Miller confirmed he is no longer a coach.
Miller said the district cannot comment on personnel issues.