Bettendorf woman chased across bridge, facing multiple felonies

A Bettendorf woman is facing a multitude of charges, including several felonies, in an overnight car chase with police in Illinois and Iowa.

Alkia Kiasha Ross, 33, is accused of eluding police in Illinois, crossing the Interstate 74 bridge and intentionally ramming a Bettendorf squad car.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Ross failed to stop for Illinois police vehicles with emergency lights and sirens activated, police said, while driving a white 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

After crossing the bridge into Bettendorf, police reports state, Ross continued to elude police, despite having a damaged tire.

"Officers attempted to box the defendant's vehicle in, and she began trying to ram or intentionally strike police vehicles," according to a Bettendorf officer's criminal complaint. "The defendant tried to rear-end or ram this officer's vehicle on multiple occasions.

"(Ross) then intentionally struck a Bettendorf police department vehicle with it emergency equipment activated. The defendant was utilizing the vehicle as a dangerous weapon while knowingly interfering (with) multiple officers performing their duties."

She was "operating her vehicle in a reckless manner, disregarding multiple traffic laws with no regard for other vehicle traffic," the complaint states.

Ross remained in custody Sunday, charged with operating while intoxicated, third offense, eluding, driving while suspended, reckless driving, having open containers of alcohol, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief and other charges.

She was being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Police said Ross's vehicle ultimately was stopped at Kimberly and Middle roads, and she refused a portable breath test and remained "non-compliant."

Her previous drunken-driving convictions were in Scott County in 2012 and 2015, police said.

Court records show Ross was charged in July of 2021 with going armed with intent, a felony, and possessing or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence. She is accused of threatening a woman, then firing a gun outside the woman's house.

"Officers were unable to find any proof that the vehicle is currently insured," according to the Bettendorf police report from Saturday's incident. "When the defendant intentionally struck the Bettendorf Police Department vehicle, she damaged the front left corner."

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $2,000.

