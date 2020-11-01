 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf woman identified as driver in fatal Friday night crash in Scott County
topical alert top story

Bettendorf woman identified as driver in fatal Friday night crash in Scott County

{{featured_button_text}}
siren

A Bettendorf woman was identified as the driver who died in a crash Friday in Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night that Jessica Raaen, 49, was the driver of a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire that left the roadway of west-bound Valley Drive Friday night and, after traveling several hundred feet, struck a tree.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred at about 8:26 p.m. Sunday and happened in the 5700 block of Valley Drive, between Pleasant Valley and Panorama Park.

Raaen was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the car by the Bettendorf Fire Department.

She was pronounced dead at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport. The traffic crash remains under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News