Bettendorf woman identified as driver in fatal Friday night crash in Scott County

A Bettendorf woman was identified as the driver who died in a crash Friday in Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night that Jessica Raaen, 49, was the driver of a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire that left the roadway of west-bound Valley Drive Friday night and, after traveling several hundred feet, struck a tree.

The crash occurred at about 8:26 p.m. Sunday and happened in the 5700 block of Valley Drive, between Pleasant Valley and Panorama Park.

Raaen was wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the car by the Bettendorf Fire Department.

She was pronounced dead at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport. The traffic crash remains under investigation.

