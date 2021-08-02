 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf woman killed in crash on I-80 in Davenport
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Bettendorf woman killed in crash on I-80 in Davenport

  • 0
siren3

A Bettendorf woman was killed in a car crash early Monday morning on Interstate 80, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Diane Teresa Madesian's car, a Ford Edge, was stopped "partially in the travel portion" of the interstate, near mile marker 297, when it was hit by a Ford Explorer, the report states.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Madesian, 43, was believed to have been outside the car when the crash occurred. She was hit by the Ford Explorer and a passing semi-truck. The report states she was transported to Genesis West, but does not say when she died. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News