Bettendorf woman killed in crash on I-80 in Davenport

A Bettendorf woman was killed in a car crash early Monday morning on Interstate 80, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
Diane Teresa Madesian's car, a Ford Edge, was stopped "partially in the travel portion" of the interstate, near mile marker 297, when it was hit by a Ford Explorer, the report states.
Madesian, 43, was believed to have been outside the car when the crash occurred. She was hit by the Ford Explorer and a passing semi-truck. The report states she was transported to Genesis West, but does not say when she died.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
