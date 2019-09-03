A Bettendorf woman is suing a hotel after she said its staff gave her estranged husband access to her room, where he assaulted her.
Tabbytha McMeekan is suing Shreenathji Corporation, doing business as Ramada by Wyndham, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, and OnStar LLC, the company that provides in-vehicle security systems.
Her estranged husband, Richard Shafer, has since died.
According to the suit, filed Aug. 28 in Scott County Court, McMeekan feared for her safety and wanted to avoid Shafer, so she checked into the hotel Oct. 28.
That day, Shafer accessed her OnStar account to find out where she was. A hotel employee gave him her room number and an access key without verifying or confirming she wanted him to have access, according to the suit. Once in the room, he assaulted her in front of her infant daughter. She suffered injuries that required medical attention and psychological treatment.
The suit contends OnStar failed to take reasonable measures to properly identify people creating OnStar accounts and failed to safeguard private, personal information of the owners of OnStar-equipped vehicles.
Shreenathji Corporation, according to the suit, failed to confirm Shafer was authorized to be in the room before telling him the room's location and giving him access to it; failed to warn McMeekan that Shafer had her personal information without her consent; and didn't ask about McMeekan’s safety after he accessed the room in a “clearly agitated state.”
McMeekan is asking for a jury trial and compensatory damages “in an amount in excess of the jurisdictional limit together with interest as provided by law, and the costs of this action.”
Court records show she was granted a temporary order of protection against Shafer Oct. 24, but he had not been served when the incident occurred.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said Tuesday a warrant for his arrest was approved Oct. 31 by the Scott County Attorney’s Office and signed by a judge on charges of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment and domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
He died before the warrant could be served, Kimball said. The warrant was recalled Nov. 27.