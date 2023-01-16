 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf woman was person killed in I-80 crash near Durant

Police lights

The person killed Saturday in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 was a Bettendorf woman.

The Iowa State Patrol said Monday that Rebecca McClaine, 46, was driving the 2020 Honda passenger car that was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes when it collided at about 3 a.m. with a westbound 2014 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer near Durant in Cedar County. After the collision, both vehicles came to a stop in the median.

There were no other injuries related to the crash reported by the state patrol.

The state patrol identified the Kenworth’s driver as Stuart Anderson, 65, of Northwood, Iowa. FEDEX Freight Inc. owns the semitrailer.

The crash remained under investigation Monday, the state patrol said.

