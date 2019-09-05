The president of Bettendorf Wrestling Club was arrested Aug. 26 after allegedly repeatedly punching a woman relative in the face two days before.
Brady Glazebrook, 46, of the 2400 block of West Dale Court, Bettendorf, was allegedly arguing with the woman around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 24 as they drove from LeClaire to Bettendorf, according to the criminal complaint. She told police she slapped him and he "unloaded" on her, punching her repeatedly in the face, causing bruising, swelling and bleeding.
Glazebrook was arrested Aug. 26 on a charge of domestic assault with injury, a serious misdemeanor. He appeared in Scott County District Court on Aug. 27, and was released on $1,000 bond. He submitted a written arraignment and pleaded not guilty. His next court date is Sept. 19.
The woman requested and received a protective order.