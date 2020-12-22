Bicyclist dies in head-on crash with car in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a head-on crash that killed one person Monday night.

First responders were called at 10:09 p.m. to the 600 block of E. 15th St. for a head-on crash involving a motorized bicycle and a passenger car, according to a news release from the police department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary information determined that the car was traveling westbound on 15th Street, and was struck by a motorized bicycle traveling against traffic on the one-way street.

The bicyclist, a 46-year-old Davenport male, was transported to Genesis East Medical Center, where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Follow-up is being conducted by the Traffic Safety Unit.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0