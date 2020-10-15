Bicyclist killed after being struck by a vehicle in Rock Island

A bicyclist has died after being struck Wednesday evening by a vehicle in Rock Island.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist on 38th Street near 24th Avenue.

During the preliminary investigation it was learned that both the vehicle and bicyclist were traveling northbound on 38th Street when the accident occurred.

The bicyclist was transported to Unity Point Hospital in Rock Island and later died from injuries received in the crash. The victim’s identity will be released by the Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson pending notification of the family. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Departments Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

