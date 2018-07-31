A bicyclist is in an Iowa City hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Davenport.
Police discovered the injured bicyclist in the 1700 block of North Brady Street about 1:30 a.m., Tuesday.
The man was riding his bicycle north on Brady Street when he was struck from behind.
The bicyclist was transported to Genesis East Medical Center and later flown by air ambulance to University Hospitals in Iowa City with serious life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle which struck the bicyclist fled the scene. A vehicle of interest has been located and impounded by the Davenport Police Department for further processing.
A name of the bicyclist is not being released at this time pending notification of family.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit and Night Shift Patrol.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.