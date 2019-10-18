Big Story: Davenport police tackle gun crime with investigation unit, new technology

Capt. Brent Biggs switches on the black police radio on his desk and listens to a surveillance operation in progress.
“Front door is open, and the street is clear,” an officer says over the secure radio frequency.
“10-4,” another officer replies. “We’re going now. Go now, go now!”
The officers, part of the Davenport Police Department’s gun investigation unit, secure the home and prepare to search it as part of an ongoing gun investigation.
“No day is the same,” Biggs said, keeping an ear on the radio.
Launched in October 2018, the unit handles gun crimes of all kinds, including homicides, thefts, burglaries and road rage incidents. The unit then disseminates that information to the entire department.
The gun unit, along with new technology, is one of the major resources devoted to tackling gun crimes in Davenport. As of Oct. 9, police had responded to 139 confirmed shootings and gunfire incidents.
They responded to 195 in 2018, 168 in 2017, and 152 in 2016.
“The biggest thing that I’ve seen, aside from the investigations, is the amount of information and intelligence that’s being shared now in a very timely manner,” Biggs said. “It’s something that we were hoping would be accomplished, and it’s actually exceeded what our expectations were.”
Building a unit
Davenport police first started to talk about establishing a gun unit two years ago.
“2017 was one of those years that…the numbers were up,” said Biggs, who oversees the department's criminal investigation division.
Twelve homicides — all due to gun violence — were reported that year.
Biggs and Lt. Jason Smith and Lt. Kyle Chisholm, who oversee the Tactical Operations and Detective bureaus, respectively, started to look at ways the department could be more efficient and allocate more resources specifically for gun crimes.
But the department had only so many resources, so some officers within the criminal investigation division were reassigned.
To build the team, the department tapped veteran detectives who had backgrounds in major cases and/or tactical operations and experience working gun crimes and homicides.
The unit started with one sergeant and four detectives who work in a “plain-clothes capacity.” A fifth detective has since been added, Biggs said.
Aside from serving search warrants and seizing guns, the gun unit also gathers intelligence that can be used throughout the department.
For example, a gun stolen during a burglary would have gone to a property crimes detective. Now, it goes to the gun unit first.
“The gun unit would actually take all that information and compile that in their intel,” Biggs said. “Then they would work with a detective working burglaries because it may be tied into a trend he’s seeing.”
New technology
The gun unit has seized 66 guns between Jan. 1 and Oct. 9. They have seized 85 guns total since the unit began in October 2018.
The entire police department has seized 258 firearms as of Oct. 10, Maj. Jeff Bladel said.
Once police receive a report of gunfire, patrol officers and a detective, if available, will respond to the scene.
They determine whether there are injuries or property damage, and evidence technicians collect cartridge cases. Officers try to determine whether shots were fired intentionally and, if so, if there is a description of a suspect or an involved vehicle, Biggs said.
In June, the department installed the Integrated Ballistic Identification System, which allows trained crime scene technicians to take cartridge cases and cartridges test-fired from seized guns and try to connect them to other crime scenes locally, regionally or nationally.
The cartridges are then entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, a forensic ballistics evidence tracker managed by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Previously, police sent gun evidence to the state’s only crime lab, which could take months to come back in non-homicide cases.
Four of the department’s crime scene technicians have been trained to use NIBIN and two technicians from the Rock Island Police Department also have been trained, Bladel said.
Nearly 200 cases had been entered into the system as of early October. Once the evidence is put into the database, any matches go to the gun unit.
“If it’s associated with other incidents, then they immediately start compiling the information and get it out to the rest of the department and also see what investigative angles we have or other evidence and resources we have,” Biggs said.
If a match does not come back, that information stays in the database and is available to officers for future reference.
Biggs said the technology has helped officers affirm trends they thought they saw in the past.
“Now we actually have the evidence more timely to support a lot of stuff that we saw,” he said. “(It) helps us to identify those trends quicker instead of just thinking, ‘Oh, we think that maybe this person or these groups are involved.’"
One week, police had a NIBIN hit that was linked to three other shots-fired incidents. Another match turned out to be linked to another incident, Biggs said.
One trend police continue to see, Biggs said, is that the shootings are target-specific and not random. And some guns that are stolen in burglaries are used to commit other crimes, he added.
“We're getting incidents compared really quickly because we're able to do that in-house,” he said.
Arrests that have been made in what was initially believed to be a standalone investigation has developed information related to other incidents, such as a homicide.
Partnerships
Biggs said the department’s efforts with the gun unit, NIBIN and other resources are making a dent in crime.
“We are in a better position to be able to compare trends and act on them more quickly," he said.
The department has also maintained a relationship with both state and federal prosecutors. Last year, the gun unit presented 25 cases for federal prosecutors. This year, they presented 40, Biggs said.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum of the Southern District of Iowa said Davenport’s gun unit has been “extremely effective and productive” not just in the volume of cases they are presenting for federal prosecution but in the type of cases they are referring.
“It’s not just that they’ve referred us a lot of cases, though they have, but also it’s the right cases with defendants who really should be prosecuted in federal court,” he said.
Krickbaum said the police department, even before the creation of the gun unit, has brought many solid cases to his office.
He pointed to the case of Cazmiere Graves, 23, who was sentenced in August to more than eight years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.
On March 11, 2018, Graves got into an argument with a man at Shenanigan's Irish Pub, 303 W. 3rd St., and pointed at Sarsilmaz CM9 9mm handgun at him and activated the weapon's laser sight.
The man ran out of the bar and Graves chased after him along Harrison Street and shot at him multiple times.
Davenport officers who were in the area on an unrelated call heard the shots and saw Graves running down the street with a gun in his hand. They repeatedly told him to stop, and he ignored them and tossed the gun on the ground.
Officers arrested him a short time later. They recovered five spent cartridge cases that matched the gun he tossed.
Krickbaum said Graves had racked up several felony charges by the time he was 17 and was wanted for escape at the time of his arrest.
A federal jury convicted him in April.
In July, the department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa announced Davenport had been selected for the National Public Safety Partnership, a three-year commitment to ensure police have the necessary tools, training, resources and technical expertise.
To be considered for selection, a department must have sustained levels of violence that exceed the national average; demonstrate a commitment to reducing violent crime; and be prepared to receive intensive training and technical assistance.
In September, members of the police department and U.S. Attorney’s Office attended a symposium in Memphis, Tennessee, as part of the partnership.
Bladel said during the first year of the partnership, the department and the Department of Justice will go through a series of baseline assessments in the areas of crime analysis, detective functions, homicide investigations and prosecutions, non-fatal shootings, gun violence, reduction assessments and communications with federal partners and local law enforcement agencies.
During the assessment process, the department will also identify where they can be more efficient in their processes, incorporate more training and learn from subject-matter experts available through the NPSP partnership.
“I think the biggest thing moving forward from here is identifying where we can improve and identify where we’re doing great,” he said.
Krickbaum said one of the takeaways of the symposium and goals of his office moving forward is to “make sure that we’re prosecuting the right people, which I think we have been.”
“We know that everything that we look at tells us that violence is being committed by a relatively small number of people in any community, and so our goal is to be as effective as we can about identifying those people and then charge them with any crime we can prove, whether it’s a state crime or a federal crime,” he said. “Getting continually better at identifying that group is definitely a goal.”
One way to achieve that goal is information sharing and communication, Krickbaum said.
Another focus of his office is deterring gun crime. One way that has been done is through billboards in Davenport and radio ads, he said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office meets with defendants who are about to be released from federal prison to talk to them about the consequences of being caught with a gun as a felon.
Bladel said as of early October, violent crime was down 8.6 percent compared to last year.
He attributed the decline to community awareness and “solid” partnerships with the U.S. Attorney’s Officer through the NPSP and Project Safe Neighborhoods “where we have the ability to focus on gun-related crimes, and that goes toward prosecution, that goes toward case reviews.”
“There’s always so many different ways to approach different problems," Biggs said. "This is an example of where what we’ve done is reassessed where our current assets were at and taking what I’m going to call traditional police work.
“You get a high-bred, really good piece of police work that’s relying on different facets of police experience and technology to be able to go after these types of violent crimes.”