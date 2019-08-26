ALEDO — Alan Stanley, 26, of Keithsburg, was found guilty of aggravated battery to a police officer, a class 2 felony, Monday in Mercer County court for biting a Mercer County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest him in March 2018.
The jury deliberated for nearly an hour and a half after hearing testimony and arguments from Mercer County State’s Attorney Meeghan Lee and defense attorney Aaron Dyer. Judge Peter Church agreed to have a presentence investigation and report prepared and set by 1 p.m. Oct. 22 for a sentencing hearing.
Lee requested the defendant be remanded to Mercer County Jail until sentencing, which the judge approved, despite an objection by the defense counsel.
Devin Mannon, a deputy with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, testified he was dispatched to Keithsburg at 7 p.m. March 4, 2018, to investigate a report of a break-in and domestic violence. The dispatcher told the deputy the suspect was possibly armed with a knife and gun.
Mannon said another officer arrived first at the scene and told him the suspect had left the apartment.
The officers found Stanley in the apartment complex’s parking lot. A struggle began when an arrest was attempted, and it ended with an officer being bitten on the hand by the defendant.
Mannon also testified that after the arrest, they found a knife, a gun, a tin box with methamphetamine in it and some hypodermic needles.
Lee told the jury that three things needed to be proven for the jury to enter a guilty verdict — that there was an injury, that it involved a police officer and that the officer was engaged in an official duty.
Stanley testified that he came to his girlfriend’s apartment to hang out with her. He said she told him to leave, but he came back, then left again and was hanging out in the parking lot. He claimed he “did not knowingly intend to harm the officer.”
He also testified he did see the sirens and knew the officers were official. He told the court he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.